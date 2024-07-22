Shocker! Some people in Mulanje tries to exhume body of albino person who died in 2006

In a shocking story some unidentified people in Mulanje have allegedly tampered with the grave of Madalitso Kasimbwe, who was born with albinism.

The incident happened over the weekend at Chinomba village in Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje.

Police spokesperson in the district, Innocent Moses, has told media on Monday that Kasimbwe died at the age of 25 in 2006 after a long illness and was buried at his home village.

“The suspects failed to reach down to the coffin because the tombstone was strongly built, with big stones and bricks after they failed to tamper with it in 2018,” said Moses.

Meanwhile, Moses says police officers are currently on the loose to arrest the suspects.

