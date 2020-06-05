Shocking!  Malawi govt only mobilized K14bn of budgeted K157bn on Covid-19 fight

President Peter Mutharika has revealed that government has, so far, only managed to mobilize K14 billion of the budgeted K157 billion meant for coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic fight.

Mutharika made the revelation on Friday during his State of Nation Address delivered in parliament through a video link.

He said: “Madam Speaker, Government, in consultation with Development Partners, developed a National Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Plan budgeted at K157 billion. Already, we have mobilized over K14 billion.”

Despite that, Mutharika touted great strides his government has taken in the fight against the pandemic.

Among others, the President highlighted recruitment of 2,000 healthcare workers using local resources, noting the move was in addition to 1,617 healthcare workers that have been recruited using Global Fund resources.

He also talked increasing risk allowances for all healthcare workers in the country; raising awareness and disseminating information on measures to control and prevent transmission of the virus to the general public; capacity building for frontline Health Care Workers on case management and infection prevention; and strengthening surveillance and screening at points of entry.

The President added that his government is also supporting Malawian students studying abroad with a relief package to cushion them from the impact of lockdown as a result of Coronavirus; and, also, strengthening Laboratory Capacity to detect Coronavirus which, to date, a total of 13 Coronavirus Testing sites have been established.

Mutharika then called on Malawians against politicizing Covid-19.

