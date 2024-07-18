Shocking: Malawians belief in democracy drops drastically down, says Afrobarometer

It appears Malawians have started regretting choosing democracy—if the recent Afro-barometer survey is anything to go by.

In its recent report, published yesterday, Afrobarometer says democratic support among Malawians has drastically dropped to 58 percent from 78 percent in 2011.

Further, the report even goes worse to reveal that eighty-nine out of every 100 Malawians believe the country is heading in the wrong direction due to rising corruption and lack of accountability coupled wi th economic and political shortcomings.

What’s happening to this country?

Reacting to the findings, governance advocates Charles Kajoloweka, Willy Kambwandira and Gift Trapence, in separate interviews, said the fight against corruption remains rhetorical while poverty is worsening.

They have since urged government to demonstrate commitment in implementation of Malawi2063 which provides direction in growing the economy and creating wealth.

Said Kajoloweka: “Unfortunately we have had hypocrites running the affairs of the country and fighting corruption is not part of their agenda.

“In the absence of genuine commitment to uproot corruption, the prospects of economic transformation will continue to dim.”

Government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu conceded that the findings were indeed based on people’s perceptions, which are driven by needs, interests and expectations, among others.

He said: “Looking at the global economic hardships leading to needs not being fully met, people get angry and hardly appreciate efforts that are being made since they do not address the needs in full instantly.

“The commercialisation of agriculture, well regulated mining sector and a well-focused tourism approach will help us grow our economy exponentially which will ultimately lead to a change in the people’s perceptions.”

Kunkuyu further said there is political will and a new approach in the fight against corruption which will bear fruits if well supported.

Released Wednesday in Accra, Ghana, the report further says that 80 percent of Malawians feel that ordinary people who commit crimes get punished while 66 percent hold the perception that corruption is increasing.

Reads the report in part: “Given the corrosive effects of official corruption on popular support for and satisfaction with democracy, the news from recent findings about corruption trends is not good. In the eyes of ordinary Africans, the problem is getting worse.

“But there are also critically important signs that in some respects democratic support may be weakening in the face of governments that avoid accountability, rig elections, and circumvent the popular will.”

The findings show that 37 percent of Malawians feel most or all officials in the Presidency are corrupt and that 69 percent feel an accountable government is more important than “getting things done”.

Further, the survey found that 59 percent of the respondents want the President to be accountable to Parliament while 76 percent want the President to always obey laws or courts.

States the report: “Citizen satisfaction with democracy continues to decline along with their confidence that their political systems are bound by norms of accountability and the rule of law.

