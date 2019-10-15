Silver, Civil register wins: Khuda scores again

Central Region giants Silver Strikers and Civil Sporting Football Clubs on Tuesday registered victories in their TNM Super League matches played at the Silver Stadium and Kasungu Stadiums respectively.

Silver beat struggling Masters Security 2-0 in a match played at the Silver Stadium.

Maxwell Gasten and Khuda Muyaba were on target for the Reserve Bank Sponsored side.

Muyaba has brought his tally of goals to 14 making a tie with Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Nigerian forward Babatunde Adepoju.

He could have overtaken if he had converted a spot kick in Tuesday’s match.

Silver are seating on position sixth with 37 points from 22 matches while Masters are on position 15th with 17 points from 22 games.

At the Kasungu Stadium, Civil Sporting overcame TN Stars 1-0 thanks to a Ranken Mwale lone strike.

Civil are on position five with 37 points from 23 games while TN are seventh with 37 accumulated from the same number of games against Civil.

