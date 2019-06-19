Silver punish controversial Khuda Muyaba

Lilongwe giants Silver Strikers FC have penalised their controversial striker following his recent display of unsportmanship behaviour.

Muyaba has for sometime being boycotting training following his axing from the Malawi National Team squad that participated at this year’s Cosafa Cup edition.

The former Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier and Moyale Football Club forward accused club coach Lovemore Fazili who was in Flames Technical Team of being behind his axing.

According to a press release dated 17th June 2019, Silver Strikers Football Club Executive Committee met on 14th June 2019 and discussed a disciplinary report for Muyaba.

“This followed on a guilty verdict passed by the Discplinary Sub-Committee of the club on the charge of gross misconduct specifically owing to insubordination, abscondment and display unsporting behaviour” reads part of the statement.

It further revealed that the player admitted to have committed the offenses levelled against him.

The committee therefore issued a serious warning letter and also ordered the player to formally apologise to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on the recorded video clip ridiculing national team players.

The player has also been deducted of all emoluments for the period he has been absconding from duties.

“The club will deduct fifty percent (50%) of the players entitled emoluments for forthcoming four (4) games” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, the club says it will ensure that ethical and professionalism code of conduct and discipline are exemplified at all times by all stakeholder of Silver Strikers Football Club Limited including players, supporters and officials for the betterment of the beautiful game of football.

