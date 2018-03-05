Simama Premier League prizes up to K7 million

The northern region Simama Premier League which has been at K4 million for so many seasons will now go up to K7 million in the 2018 season.

This follows a meeting between the Northern Region Football Association and the league sponsor, Bishop Abraham Simama, held last week in Lilongwe where it was announced that sponsorship had been adjusted from K4 million to K5 million.

NRFA General Secretary, Masiya Nyasulu, confirmed the development.

But some days later, Nyasulu said another sponsor had been identified to co-partner Bishop Simama and would be pumping in K2 million every year beginning the 2018 season. The co-partner is Superior and Purola Cooking Oil and the initiative has been put forward by Japhet Majekete.

“We will soon be doing paper work with this co-partner. As NRFA, we are very thankful to Mr Japhet Majekete’s initiative and Bishop Simama for adjusting the sponsorship. What this means is that the league will now be worthy 7 Million Kwacha,” explained Nyasulu.

