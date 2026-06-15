Six Goals Scored in Airtel Top 8 Quarter-Final First Legs

The first-leg matches of the 2026 Airtel Top 8 quarter-finals produced six goals, with Silver Strikers and Mighty Wanderers taking commanding advantages after securing identical 2-0 victories on Sunday.

The quarter-final action kicked off on Saturday in Lilongwe, where Blue Eagles and Civil Service United played out a goalless draw in a tightly contested encounter.

Later in the day, Ekhaya FC earned a valuable 1-1 draw against defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium. George Chaomba gave Bullets the lead a minute after the break, but Allen Chihana restored parity for Ekhaya FC in the 70th minute to leave the tie finely balanced heading into the second leg.

Sunday belonged to Silver Strikers and Mighty Wanderers, who both recorded convincing 2-0 wins to put one foot in the semi-finals.

At Silver Stadium in Lilongwe, Charles Chipala starred for the Bankers, scoring twice in the 12th and 35th minutes to hand Silver a comfortable victory over Karonga United.

In Blantyre, Mighty Wanderers thrilled their supporters at Mpira Stadium with a dominant second-half display against Creck Sporting Club. Blessings Mwalilino opened the scoring in the 47th minute before Lameck Mithi doubled the lead just two minutes later to give the Nomads a healthy cushion ahead of the return leg.

The second-leg fixtures are scheduled for July 11 and 12.

Ekhaya FC will face FCB Nyasa Big Bullets at Mpira Stadium on July 11, while Civil Service United will host Blue Eagles on the same day.

On July 12, Creck Sporting Club will welcome Mighty Wanderers at Aubrey Dimba Stadium, while Karonga United will attempt to overturn a two-goal deficit when they host Silver Strikers at Karonga Stadium.

The winner between Blue Eagles and Civil Service United will face the winner of the Silver Strikers-Karonga United tie in the first semi-final on August 1. The second semi-final, set for August 2, will pit the winner between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Ekhaya FC against the winner of the Mighty Wanderers-Creck Sporting Club encounter.

Silver Strikers coach Peter Mgangira was pleased with his side’s performance but felt the margin of victory could have been greater.

“We created so many chances and could have scored even five goals. We will have to plan well for the game in Karonga and hope to build on our 2-0 lead,” said Mgangira.

Mighty Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira also expressed satisfaction with his team’s result, particularly their defensive discipline.

“It’s good that we have won without conceding. We have somewhere to start from in the second leg. Cup games are always difficult and we knew Creck would come hard on us, but my boys worked hard for us to get this result,” he said.

The final of the 2026 Airtel Top 8 is scheduled for August 29.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets remain the most successful club in the history of the competition, having won the trophy a record four times—in 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

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