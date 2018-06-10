SKC, APM come face to face Monday at Malawi Investment Expo

President Peter Mutharika will come face to face with his deputy Saulos Chilima who last week open up about his displeasure in the management of the economy and governance concerns.

According to a preliminary programme which Nyasa Times has seen, the youthful Chilima will receive his boss Mutharika alongside Trade and Investment Minister Henry Mussa at Malawi’s third edition of Malawi Investors Forum in Lilongwe.

The forum has courted over 150 private sector players from across the world and gives a chance for Malawi to sell its investment opportunities.

Chilima, a private sector guru after managing the country’s flagship mobile phone operator, Airtel Malawi, last week told the media about his frustration in helping his boss Mutharika in achieving meaningful development of the electorates.

He for the second time, openly accused sections of government and ruling Democratic Progressive Party officials of being looters and corrupt.

Commentators say they expect Chilima and Mutharika face to face meeting on Monday at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) to prove that the former’s decisions and actions were personal and not inclined to his veep office.

The opening ceremony for the conference starts at 9am with President Mutharika and his vice Chilima taking a tour of pavilions mounted by the exhibitors.

