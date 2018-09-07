Skeffa Chimoto bounces back with a new album ‘Masomphenya’

Lilongwe based musician, Skeffa Chimoto is set to launch his sixth album titled Masomphenya on October 5, 2018at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) after being silent for five years.

Chimoto said the album which has 10 songs has centered on the theme of humanity.

“I believe in tackling four corners of life which are hard work, believing in one God and respecting parents and that is what my songs have concentrated in this new album,” he added.

On the issue of taking time before releasing anotheralbum the artist said he does not have a specific reason because he works on albumson his appropriate time.

“Even if the demand is high but if my time to do an album is not appropriate I cannot do so because this is art one can have four songs and benefit for 10 years and one can have a lot of them but not benefit from them,” the musician added.

Skeffa premiered for the first time two songs titled Mama and Mundikonda on Thursday during a live show at Zodiak TV to allow fans to get a glimpse of what to expect from the album.

“I am grateful to my fans that constantly show me support by patronizing my shows and still buying my CDs despite the digital age, their support is what helps the music industry to flourish in the country,” he pointed out.

The premier from the Chinamuluma Chakuda star will mark the release of four songs for promotional purposes ahead of the launch which will be distributed across all media houses and social media.

He did not reveal who he corroborated with it his album as he was to keep it a secret so as to surprise his fans.

Chimoto advised upcoming artist to take music as work because if they take it as a hobby they should not expect to benefit from it.

“When I say that they should take it as work they need to give it their time, respect it and also one to feel the presence of his audience by taking into consideration that his audience has a role to take,” he said.

The musician who is popularly known as the Jamming Machine by his music lovers said his fans should expect a more mature work which stems from being in the music industry for some time that is guaranteed to satisfy them when theylisten.

One of his fans from Lilongwe, Prisca Mhone said she cannot wait for the new album as his songs are always good.

“This is the moment we longed for; we waited patiently for his new album.” She said.

The new album will include a fusion of different genre and themes with songs such as pakalapakala, yesu and ndileke.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :