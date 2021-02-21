Sky Energy sponsors ‘Fatsani Movie’ second trailer

Blantyre-based firm, Sky Energy has sponsored the release of the second trailer of the most anticipated Malawian movie titled ‘Fatsani : A tale of survival film’ which mainly tackles social issues affecting the society including corruption, gender-based violence and sanitation among others.

According to HD plus Creations Officials, the movie is currently at the finishing stage and its official launch is scheduled to take place at Bingu International Convention Centre on 30th April this year.However due to the sponsorship, the second trailer of the movie is due Tuesday,23 February,2021.

Speaking during the handover of the K800 000 cheque in Blantyre on Sartuday, Sky Energy founder and chief executive officer Schizzo Thomson said they have sponsored the trailer as a way of motivating HD Plus creations and also considering that the movie is educative.

“With this ongoing Pandemic various sectors across the country have been affected and all these have attributed to hardships to many people’s lives and businesses. so, as Sky Energy our social responsibility was to ease the impact Covid exemplified by charity activities we have done during this pandemic and now we are targeting arts industry.

“We have also come forward to sponsor the second trailer of the movie because it highlights most critical issues including challenges that a girl child face in our society,” he said

Thomson further applauded HD Plus Creations for using a movie in addressing important issues in the country.

“In the country where the society has been wailing for quit some time without having a room to air out their concerns, it becomes as a relief when one among our own country men, being a youth for that matter, master the courage to articulate and dig much deeper to show the world as to what people out there are exposed to in form of a movie,” he added

The director of the movie, Gift Sukez Sukali thanked Sky Energy for the sponsorship saying the money will go a long way in promoting the movie.

“The sponsorship will help to make this film a success because the success of the film is dertemined by how many people have watched and liked the film as such the money will help interms of marketing. Our eyes are on the international market and we are also targeting Netflix and other distribution deals outside,” he said

Sukali also said they are ready to partner with various individuals and companies for the movie to achieve its intended purposes.

According to Sukali, the first trailer of the movie was released on 30 January 2020and it received positive feedback interms of quality ant content.

Sky Energy is an innovative technology company that designs supply and install solar Energy system in Malawi and Southern Part of Africa.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!