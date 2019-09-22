‘Slay Queen’ book depicting social woes now on the market by Malawian writer

One of Malawi’s renowned write Lawrence Kadzitche has confirmed that his new book entitled ‘Slay Queen’ has finally hit the market.

He made the the announcement though his official Facebook page.

Kadzitche wrote: “I am pleased to announce that my new book entitled Slay Queen is now out”.

The book is a collection of short stories tackling wide range of things that happen in the society.

These include the tendency of promiscuity including involving religious leaders, social ills and economic struggles among others.

According to Kadzitche, the book is currently available at Central Bookshop near Shoprite in the commercial city of Blantyre and at Maneno Bookshop at NICO Centre in the capital city Lilongwe.

Kadzitche has previously published a number of books written in English and vernacular language-Chichewa.

He is also a newspaper columnist.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :