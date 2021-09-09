SMS Deposits Are Getting Incredibly Popular

Right now, online casino players have a lot of choice when it comes to making deposits. Things are changing rapidly, and online casinos are realizing that they need to provide as many payment options as possible to attract new players. A method that is really gaining popularity today is using SMS to make deposits.

There are now many pay by mobile casinos that accept the SMS method of making deposits. Both the players and the online casinos like this method because it is fast and convenient. It is a very good solution for players especially, because they do not have to provide any sensitive financial information to the online casino.

Data Breaches are a Real Risk

All online casinos will tell you that they employ cutting-edge security methods for all of their transactions. This is true in most cases, but it doesn’t mean that your information is always going to be 100% safe. The number of data breaches performed by cybercriminals is on the rise. Companies and organizations of all shapes and sizes are under threat.

If a determined hacker steals customer information from an online casino, they can sell it for a high price on the black market. Imagine your sensitive financial data in the wrong hands. You would be open to identity theft and all sorts of other problems.

Online casinos are trying their best to prevent these data breaches by implementing the latest security technology. But the bottom line is that no matter how good their security is, they are still at risk from experienced and clever cybercriminals. The best way to prevent your financial details falling into the wrong hands is not to provide them in the first place.

What is making a Deposit using SMS?

SMS (short message service) is basically a text message that you send and receive on your phone. There are different payment methods available that allow you to use SMS to make your deposits with an online casino that accepts this.

There is very little difference between an online casino that accepts SMS deposits and any others. They will have the same kind of casino games that you can play such as slots, table games, bingo and lottery games and so on.

Some of the casinos that accept SMS as a method of deposit will only do so through the use of operators such as Payforit and Boku. But you will find that most online casinos offer the SMS deposit method along with other payment methods such as e-wallets, Neteller and Skrill.

How to make an SMS Deposit at an Online Casino

The first thing that you need to do is to find an online casino that will accept SMS as a deposit method. Once you have signed up with the casino you need to navigate to the cashier page. When you are there, you need to select the option to make a deposit using SMS.

You need to follow the instructions provided by the online casino to make your deposit using SMS. One thing that you will definitely need to do is provide your mobile phone number. Also, you will need to enter the amount you want to deposit and confirm this. Usually, SMS deposits are instant and funds will be added to your online casino balance straight away.

At the time of writing, it is not possible for you to make withdrawals from an online casino using SMS. In order to make a withdrawal, you will need to choose another method. If you were to choose a debit card for a withdrawal, for example, then you may have to make a small deposit using this first. Check the rules of the online casino.

Here is the simple 3 step process for making an SMS deposit at an online casino:

Login in to your online casino that accepts SMS deposits and go to the cashier page and select “SMS deposit” Enter an amount for your deposit. There are limits with SMS deposits which usually range from $2 to $30 a day. Now enter your mobile phone number A text message will then be sent to your phone and you will need to confirm the deposit following the instructions in the message

This is a very easy process to follow. You will either have the deposit amount deducted from your current mobile phone balance, or the deposit amount will be added to your next mobile phone bill.

The Reasons why SMS Deposits are so Popular

One of the main reasons for the rise in popularity of SMS deposits at online casinos is that players do not have to supply any sensitive financial information. SMS deposits will not appear on bank statements either.

Usually, it is quick and easy to make a deposit with SMS. It will probably only take a couple of minutes for the funds to appear in your online casino account. Another advantage of SMS deposits is that the player has control over how much they spend at the online casino.

