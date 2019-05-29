‘So help me God’ Malawi’s Mutharika sworn-in by declaring ‘I did not die!’

Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika ended his oath of office for a second five-year term with: “So help me God” after he narrowly won re-election with 38% of the votes in last week’s polls, while his closest challenger leader Lazarus Chakwera received 35%.

A Bible is traditionally used in administering the oath administered by the Chief Justice .

In a ceremony that took place at Kamuzu Stadium, Mutharika began his acceptance speech by declaring “I did not die!” to address persistent rumors ahead of the vote.

He added that “it is time to move on and develop the country.”

Mutharika, a former law professor in the United States, campaigned for a second five-year term on a record of improving roads and power infrastructure in the impoverished southeast African country.

During his first term of office, inflation fell from 23% to below nine percent, but still just one in nine of the population have access to mains electricity.

