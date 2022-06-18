Social media influencer Chisa Mbele case adjourns to Tuesday next week

A court in Lilongwe has adjourned to Tuesday next week in a matter involving social media activist Joshua Chisa Mbele whom the state is accusing of defaming and character assassinating some senior government officials.

Lilongwe Senior resident Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda has adjourned the matter to Tuesday next week for a ruling on the application by the state to revoke Mbele’s bail.

Chisa Mbele later brought down the face book post before he was arrested.

In his submission, state Prosecutor Levinson Mangani told the court that the accused used obscene and unacceptable words in a Malawian society.

He argued that the fact that the posts were deleted shows that they were wrong hence the need to have Mbele’s bail revoked.

Defense lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa however submitted that the court should not grant the request by the state arguing the application is preconceived.

Khonyongwa said the State has failed to prove that people’s rights were infringed upon.

He said the State has also failed to mention the individual that had their rights infringed upon because of the posts.

He said this is just one way of State stopping citizens from expressing their views, speaking tough on corruption and from enjoying their freedom of expression.

“The State should be thanking Mbele for his vigorous spirit to fight corruption in Malawi” says Khonyongwa.