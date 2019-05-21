Social worker receives praise for aiding physically challenged man in voting

Inspiring pictures of one Christopher Ndaona, Balaka district social welfare officer, is trending on various social media platforms in which he is seen carrying a physically challenged man so that he can vote.

Scores of people have taken to Facebook in expressing their gratitude to Ndaona.

“There are our national heroes! What commitment to the noble cause. God Bless,” writes Timothy Mtambo, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson while Kettie Kajani Kwalira says: “He is indeed the image of God.”

Humphreys Mwalughali writes: “That’s how social workers treat humanity, social work principles and values need to be preached to the world.”

