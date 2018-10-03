Society of Medical Doctors supports 2018 Mother’s Day fun Run

The Society of Medical Doctors in Malawi will conduct a free medical camp at Ntchisi district hospital as part of their contribution towards the 2018 Mothers day Fun run.

This is a kind contribution to this annual event in addition to financial resources being mobilized at present.

“Having seen that not only clinical services are needed by a patient at a particular point in time, SMD has also partnered with National Organization of Nurses and Midwives as well as the Association of Malawian Midwives (AMAMI) to work together on this day. This event will take place on Saturday 6th Oct and will run for the whole day.

“Ntchisi DHO is currently mobilizing the community to alert them of this impending opportunity. There are many specialized doctors who will offer these free services including dental, Non communicable diseases, public health services and information, surgery, obstetrics and gynecology,” said Amos Nyaka, the society’s president.

He added that the Nurses and midwives will provide antenatal care, postnatal care, labour and delivery.

Students from Kamuzu college of nursing, Luke DeYang and Nkhoma nursing schoo will also participate.

“This will be one of the biggest event ever to collate all these local experts at one place on a single day. Its an opportunity not to be missed,” said Nyaka.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :