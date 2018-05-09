Some DPP constituents march against Kalindo for supporting Chilima

Some supporters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Mulanje South constituency Wednesday took to the streets demanding that incumbent legislator, Bon Kalindo, step down for being disloyal to party structures.

Chief among the reasons for the supporter’s want that Kalindo, also known as Winiko in comedy circles, is that he has rallied his support behind Ve Pesident Saulos Chilima as best DPP candidate for the 2019 tripartite elections.

The Chilima-for-president campaign is steadily gaining ground after former first lady Callista Mutharika described his brother-in-law incumbent president, Peter Mutharika, as too old to lead the country and asked him to pave way for his vice, Chilima.

Recently, Kalindo announced through Nyasa Times that he was in support of Chilima.

He said: “We will not leave DPP, but fight on to have Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima to lead the party in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.”

And, pro-Mutharika group chanted Achoke!Achoke! [Out now! Out now] around Mulanje boma.

Kalindo could not be reached for comment, but has persistently resolved he is pro-Chilima.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :