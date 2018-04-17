Sports festival for Mulanje set for April 25

In a quest to encourage active participation in sporting activities, Mulanje District has organized a first ever sports festival.

District Sports Officer, Rita Rino said in an interview on Monday that the activity which is scheduled to take place on April 25, will among other things help in identifying potential talent among youths and develop a culture of embracing sporting activities.

“Indeed we have organized a sports festival whereby we would like to bring together people from around the district so that they interact through sports.

“You will agree with me that most people do not do sports and we would like to raise awareness on different sporting activities for people especially the youth to be fully participating,” Rino explained.

People at the festival, which will take place at the Mulanje Park Stadium, will also have a chance to see the trophy which Mulanje won at the recent Malawi Sports Awards for being the best sports district in the country.

Currently, preparations for the day are in the final stages.

Football, Netball, basketball and chess are among the sporting activities that will take place on the day

