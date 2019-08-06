South African billionaire Motsepe cancels Malawi tour due to demos
South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe has cancelled his tour of Malawi due to a shaky political environment, Nyasa Times understands .
Motsepe, who is worth US$2.2 billion as of May this year and is the first black man to appear in the world’s Forbes list of rich people, was expected to speak at this year’s Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) Malawi Chapter annual lake conference in Mangochi next month.
CIM President Golden Banda confirmed in Blantyre on Monday that Motsepe has rescheduled his appearance at the conference to next year.
“Patrice Motsepe will not be coming to speak at the annual lake conference for CIM because of the political environment. He will however attend next year’s conference,” said Banda when he was receiving a cheque worth K1.5 million from National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc for this year’s lake conference.
Motsepe’s attendance to the conference was going to raise CIM Malawi Chapter profile as the revered businessman who made his billions from mining is a respected entrepreneur in the world.
But Banda said they have managed to get another high profile individual to speak at the conference in the name of Thebe Ikalafeng, also from South Africa.
“Thebe Ikalafeng is arguably the foremost global African branding authority. In adistinguished corporate career which started at Colgate Palmolive in New York andconcluded as chief marketing offi cer for NIKE for Africa, he won over 75 awards in branding and marketing communication globally,” said Banda of the Anchor Speaker at the lake conference.
Banda also said Ikalafeng founded Brand Africa, an inter-generational movement to create a positive image of Africa, celebrate its diversity and drive its competitiveness.
“As you are aware we also championing the ‘Brand Malawi’ project to promote our tourism using Malawi as a brand and we are going to benefit more from Ikalafeng ideas on this subject,” said Banda.
The season 8 of the CIM lake conference will be held at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi from 12 to 15 September 2019 and the theme for the conference is 'Global Trade and Digital Marketing'.
I agree with Drake. South Africa has demos almost everyday, bwanji samathawako? He is indeed very rich through mining investments. He can’t visit Malawi coz we are very poor. Adzacheza ndi ndani ku Malawi? Writer for your information, the richest black African is Aliko Dangote from Nigeria. He can even employ Patrice Motsepe.
The writer should research first before feeding us lies. Dangote is worth 13 billion dollars. Komanso asabwele kumene tili kaye busy ife kukonza dziko.
You are very right,Aliko Dangote is the first one
Malawi is not all that bad, what ever is happening with the Demonstrations its an internal matter people expressing their democratic freedom. In South Africa EEF is a more violent Party that it causes a lot of problems there, also there are more strikes in RSA than Malawi. Malawi is safer than RSA, I feel he has declined because in his understanding, Malawi is a very poor underdeveloped country where he can not benefit or establish his businesses. Remember the issue of Dangote, Malawi invited him for business forum meetings, he never showed up and never gave an apology, instead… Read more »
So what is the problem? if a South African has been replaced by another South African, is the argument advanced real? Motsepe is not a risk taker – he became rich though easy means. In comparison, Malawi and DRC in terms of stability, Malawi is far better than DRC, but business people have not stopped going to DRC to do business. At least in Malawi you will know where the demos are taking place and avoid taking routes leading to the demonstrators, but in South Africa you can be attacked by anybody anywhere, anytime. So, between RSA and Malawi which… Read more »
Kikkkkkk!
Are you sure and factual when you say he is the first Black man on Forbes list????