Southern Region FA to have a Top 8 tourney

The Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) will next week unveil a tournament for its teams that finished in the top 8 of the Thumbs Up League.

Reports indicate that the unveiling ceremony was supposed to take place this Wednesday but the sponsor, which cannot be disclosed now, would like to prepare thoroughly for the event.

SRFA Chairperson, Raphael Humba, says his association signed a contract with the sponsor who will be unveiled on July 21 next week.

“Everything is in place. The sponsor is waiting for planning materials from outside the country but the event will take place on Tuesday next week.

“We will be telling Malawians who the sponsor is, how much money has been pumped in and the format of the tournament. We are waiting from FAM and government. When they give a go ahead for sporting activities to begin, we will roll out the tournament.

“We sat down and decided that besides the league, our teams should be involved in this extra tournament which can help them get some money which can also help them compete well in the league,” explained Humba on Radio Islam.

Red Lions were the champions of the Southern Region Thumbs Up League.

