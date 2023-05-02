Sparc donates K5 million towards 2023 ICT Expo

Malawi’s ICT service providers Sparc Systems Limited has made a donation of K5 million to Information Communications Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) for the upcoming Information Communications Technology Expo which will be held from 17 to 18 May at the Bingu International Conference Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Presenting the cheque to Ictam, Sparc Managing Director Wisley Phiri said being a local company; they saw the need to support the meeting since his company understand the importance of the gathering hence contributing towards the ICT Expo.

“The upcoming Expo is very important as it brings together most of the ICT players to showcase their innovations and technologies which is in line with what we do as Sparc Systems Limited. It is for this reason that we thought it wise to sponsor the event so as to make an impact and ensure the event is held efficiently.

“During the event, participants will showcase services and solutions that are being sold to both government and private sector. We anticipate great things from different participants and different companies which offer different technologies who are going to showcase their products and services,” Phiri said.

On his part, ICTAM’s Vice President Mayamiko Nkoloma hailed Sparc Systems Limited for the timely donation.

He said,” “ICTAM is very grateful for the timely donation from one of the biggest companies in the ICT sector. Every organization needs money to run effectively and with the upcoming function, this donation has come at a right time as it will help us to settle our bills and to assist in the proper planning of the Expo especially to the organizers so that it can be successful.

Nkoloma said the expo will bring together leaders in the ICT value chain both local and international to discuss impact of digital technology business.

He said the event will give space to all sector players and consumers to appreciate some of the innovations the country has in stock through demonstrations, exhibitions among others.

Sparc Systems, also donated K3 million towards this year’s International Girls in ICT Day, held in Blantyre.

This year’s ICT Expo will be held under the theme “Building Business Resilience through Digital Technology”.

