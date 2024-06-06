Sparc Systems defend ICT award of the year

Sparc Systems Ltd, an African leading ICT company, defended the ICT award of the year for the second time in a row during the Information Communications Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) awards.

This history of winning the award for three years in succession solidifies the company’s status as a pioneer in ICT innovation in the country.

Youthful Malawian entrepreneur, Dr Wisely Phiri, who is founder of the company, told Nyasa Times that the achievement is a tribute to collective efforts of the talented team that has worked tirelessly to push the boundaries of what is possible.

“We are deeply honoured to receive the best ICT firm of the year award for the third consecutive time. This recognition is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of information and communication technology,” remarked Dr Phiri.

Dr Phiri reiterated the company’s commitment to creating more and more innovations.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued clients, partners and supporters who have trusted us and contributed to our success.

“Your challenges inspire us, and your satisfaction is our greatest reward. We therefore reaffirm our dedication to creating more innovations that have an impact on our economy and Africa as a whole as we are a multinational company operating across Africa,” he said.

Quizzed on why SPARC Systems Ltd reclaimed the award, Dr Phiri said they are engaged in numerous initiatives across different sectors which are providing them with a competitive edge.

“As SPARC Systems, we mainly operate in the enterprise space, meaning we create solutions to help businesses serve their customers better. In that regard, our team is behind support provision to over 80% of the banks in Malawi and all the major telecommunication companies.

“We have developed a suite of user-centric solutions. Among these, we offer several software products such as award winning Mental Lab which addresses mental health issues; DOMASO, our tool for document management, archiving and process automation, and Saris, designed for managing student records and automating processes,” he explained.

It was also revealed that apart from managing the SPARC Technical Development Centre, the leading ICT providers also serve as testing centres for a variety of ICT certifications as well as examinations for international travel such as TOEFL and GRE.

“Our accreditations from numerous industry-leading manufactures ensure that the certifications obtained at SPARC carry the same weight and global recognition as those from renowned countries like India or UK. For instance, passing your Microsoft exam at SPARC means receiving a certificate that is universally acknowledged, identical to what you would receive anywhere else in the world,” said Dr Phiri.

Staff at SPARC Systems is well motivated thereby performing to the best of its ability.

“We foster a culture where creativity thrives, where every challenge is seen as an opportunity to innovate. Consequently, we have built a top-notch team possessing skills that are uncommon in the local market as we ensure that our engineers are trained in the latest technological advancements.

“Our engineers are highly certified and experienced and have implemented solutions across various industries in Africa. These include banks, the telecommunication sector, and government, NGOs, insurance sectors, mining and many more.”

SPARC Systems Ltd recently completed its Head Office Building in Lilongwe and is set to construct an IT training centre in Lusaka.

