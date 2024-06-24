Sparrows Academy digitizes learning process: Begins distribution of laptops to its learners

In a move to improve the adoption and use of ICT services at their institution, Sparrows Christian Academy in Lilongwe has introduced a programme of providing laptops to its learners with a goal of digitising the entire learning process.

Speaking during the first phase of laptop distribution exercise at the school on Monday, founder and chairperson of the school, Jacob Mtambalika said the move is to ensure that their learners have advanced ICT knowledge at the early stages of their education.



“We understand that the 2024 ICT Report by MACRA revealed that adoption and use of ICT services is very low in Malawi. We also understand that Malawi government development policy, the Agenda 2063, puts ICT as one of the enablers. As an institution which is preparing the future generation, we believe we have duty of complimenting government development agenda,” he said.



With an enrolment of 560 learners, Mtambalika said they intend, in two years, to have distributed the laptops to all the students.



“The laptops are entirely for the learning process. The students will be owning these laptops. They will be using it in class to take notes. They will be taking it home for their assignments. They will also be using it while learning all ICT lessons which will also involve coding.”

