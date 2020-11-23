SPC Zangazanga caught up in Tobacco Commission appointments mess: Ombudsman probing
Secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC}) Zangazanga Chikhosi has found himself in a mess – after it has been established that he endorsed some dubious appointments at Tobacco Commission (TC).
Barely days in office on June 29, 2020 Zangazanga approved a three -year contract for Emily Banda Egolet as Director of Human Resource and Administration even when he was aware that her appointment was fraudulent.
Egolet, a known operative for the previous regime, was appointed on June 18, 2020 and she accepted the offer -the following day on June 19, just four days before fresh presidential elections.
She was appointed in the absence of TC Board as required by the Tobacco Industry Act.
“Former Controller for Statutory Corporation Stuart Ligomeka made this appointment with support from Lloyd Muhara (Chief Secretary to the Government then) and I do not think TC CEO had any power to reject it when the appointment was done by OPC at that level. He knew it was wrong but what else could he do when Muhara and Ligomeka were the top gurus making the appointment,” said a new board member at TC.
The new administration had opportunity to correct the wrong but surprisingly, Zangazanga Chikhosi directed that Egolet Banda be given a contract.
Chikhosi then directed Principal Secretary for OPC, convict Cliff Chiunda to sign the contract on behalf of government after going through the documents.
“Emily Banda is manipulative. Within a short period of time she found herself to Zangazanga Chikhosi and her hefty contract was approved,” added the board member who indicated that the chairperson {Harry Mkandawire} is considering engaging President Lazarus Chakwera on the conduct of Chikhosi.
Further to this mess – Chikhosi is shielding another employee at TC Juliana Chidumu-Somba Banda from being de-seconded.
While working as Controller for Statutory Corporation in 2015, Chikhosi, dubiously, seconded Chidumu-Nsomba Banda to State House and later to Malawi’s foreign mission in India yet she continues to draw her salary as Public Relations Officer for TC even when her position is currently filled which is against Malawi Public Service Regulations.
A number of public officers who were seconded without procedure under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration have been de-seconded.
“Why is Chidumu not deseconded? TC pays her about K1, 560, 000 every month plus allowances she gets for Foreign Service. This is not fair. Foreign Affairs must refund TC. But all this mess has Zangazanga Chikhosi connected to it.
“One wonders how the President settled for his name as SPC when he is into blunders. It will cost the President a name to maintain the guy as SPC,” said the TC board member.
Ombudsman Martha Chizuma is currently investigating these recruitments.
The Ombudsman’s investigation will surely crucify the SPC, according to insiders.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Let’s focus on National Building izizi za pointing useless appointments stories zatopetsa. Tikapusa tikhalira zimwezi mpaka kaletu
What the hell is going on??? Seems like corruption will never end in our country. Even this new administration crew are showing their true colors now, and are busy engaged in corrupt practices. And bwana president is just sleeping coz he too seems to have diverted from what he claimed and presented during campaigns. Mkaka, and crew seems have already become too big for their boots. Again a stern reminder to President…WAKE UP MR PRESIDENT OR YOU TOO WILL NOT LAST LONG.
Not surprised. Blunders started with his excellency making questionable appointments and later defending them. His team is following suit.
Did Mr. President know him very well? He seems not to be a professional.
Hahaha Wow Mr President. Well, not the first nor the last time this will happen. And guess what these boys will take you down the channel. You said “you are laying a foundation for a new Malawi? Is this so???Mr President? I said it after the key appointments that it was only an issue of sympathy or returning favours to people who did good to you maybe in some way. But after your appointments am sure some seasoned Malawians in politics knew, we are just in a DPP part 2. Actually as this article reveals these boys now in power… Read more »
Malawi is country where by people are appointed fraudulently, yet the Tonse administration has mandate to correct this….
In Malawi are we going to have an honest Secretary to the OPC? The same blunders which Lloyd Mahala made are committed by the same Zanga Zanga. These Secretaries are all greedy, laymen, fools and rapacious!!!
Go to hell Zanga Zanga
Mr chikhosi should trade carefully!!he was not there on the ground when fought the nepotic dpp!!infact during dpp he was in the comfort of a principal secretary!his performance even at Homeland security was not satisfactory!!hes busy fighting the attorney general!and doesn’t get advice from other arms of government! President chakwera please act on this!!opc is in mess
NOCGMA’s Buluma as well should be scrutinized. She was a DPP operative and came to NOGMA as a Cadet now some Ministers are shielding her?
Same whatsapp group run by Greed Sexual Immorality
Ndi a DPP Mukusiyana Chani?
We all know Chidumu Juliana is a girlfriend to Chikhosi.thy have been exposed.why is Chidumu still collecting salary from TCC??this is sad we want change as we voted Tonse alliance.sh can continue her post in India but not drawing tcc salary.i dnt know how these people sleep at night.