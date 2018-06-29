Speaker Msowoya ditches MCP

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya has announce his decision to withdraw his membership from the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Msowoya, a former first vice-president who contested the 2014 elections as running mate to presidential candidature of Lazarus Chakwera, announced his decision to quit MCP on Friday at a news conference in Lilongwe.

“I am done with MCP. Time to focus on the brighter future,” he said.

Msowoya said he will now be an independent Member of Parliament.

He said that he has taken the decision after noting that MCP is no longer abiding with the four corner stones.

Msowoya said he will announce his next political move in days to come, but hinted he was pro transformation leadership.

