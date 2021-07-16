Speed Courier initiates Housing Project for elderly

Speed Courier, one of the leading courier service providers in Malawi, has embarked on an ambitious project to construct affordable and decent housing for the elderly and underprivileged households in Malawi.

The company is currently constructing houses for two elderly women in Mvuwu Village in Traditional Authority M’bwatalika in the outskirts of Lilongwe.

The two have been living in damp, unfit and cold houses, which exposed them to a range of health problems including respiratory conditions, arthritis, heart disease and stroke – as well as mental health problems, often caused by stress and anxiety.

Speed Courier Operations Director Talha Malik said in an interview on Monday that poor housing has a serious effect on lives of the old people.

“So, through this initiative, we want to construct affordable, but decent homes for the elderly and the underprivileged households. We have already constructed houses for others and we will continue constructing more,” said Malik.

He appealed to other companies to consider collaborating with them in the implementation of the project.

Malik said working in collaboration with other companies would benefit more people.

“We need to join hands in complementing the government efforts to provide decent housing to the underprivileged and the elderly. If all the companies can think of building even a single house for a poor granny somewhere, the impact would be huge and country will effectively address the problem of poor housing for the marginalized communities,” he said.

Kondwani Bwanali, a community leader in Mvuwu Village, commended Speed Courier for initiating the project.

Bwanali said a decent house for an elderly person is an ultimate gift

