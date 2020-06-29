Spoken word artist Mpesi to release new poem ‘Leap’

A Lilongwe-based spoken word artist, Cornelius Mpesi is set to drop his newest audio spoken word poem titled Leap on July 1, 2020.

In an interview, Mpesi said the poem was produced by Videlio of Premium Grades Production.

He said he has decided to release the poem as a way of inspiring people of all ages to be leapers who solely depend on God with their lives, hence the title.

“I am part of a group of poets dubbed Class Twenty6 and we had a challenge to write something on the word ‘leap’ considering that this is a leap year. Through that, I got inspired to write something that will encourage me and other people to leap towards God, and totally trust Him with everything.

“You know life is full of highs and lows so the poem is a reminder that all we need to do is take a leap of faith, believing that God will always take care of us despite the circumstances that we may find ourselves in,” said Mpesi who goes by the same name on stage.

According to Mpesi, he ventured into the art of spoken word back in college in 2013 when he joined the Malawi Polytechnic’s Writer’s Club.

“My passion for the art has since doubled over the years. Polytechnic’s Writer’s club and Class Twenty6 have both given me a platform to nurture my talent in spoken word and share my poetry with different people.

“I have mainly been involved in live performances, having shared poetry stages with Marumbo Sichinga, the award winning spoken word artist and educator, Qabaniso Malewezi and the celebrated Joseph Solomon,” he said.

Mpesi further said that Leap will be released electronically and it will be available on malawisounds.com and sapitwapoetry.com.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!