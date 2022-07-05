Sports Council renames Blantyre Marathon over rights feud 

Malawi National Council of Sports has renamed Blantyre Marathon to Blantyre 42.193 Race following a disagreement with a firm which claimed that it has names rights after it registered.

Sports Council public relations officer Edgar Ntulumbwa said this year’s event would take place on 4 August and registration has started.

“Blantyre Marathon has now rebranded to Blantyre 42.193 kilometres Race after some interested party claimed that the brand is theirs.

“Preparations for the event have started and athletes can register through District Sports Officers and Regional Sports Officers, Malawi National Council of Sports offices as well as visit the our website and Facebook Page,” he said.

Ntulumbwa said registration fee for local athletes is pegged at K20,000 each and international athletes is $100 (about K100,000).

He defended the move, saying the registration will attach the race’s importance to the athletes participation.

Winners in both men and women’s category will pocket K1.5 million while runners will receive K1 million, third-placed will get K500,000.

There will also be consolation prizes from position four to 10 in both categories.

Another K500,000 is up for grabs for those who will break the record of 2 hours 18 minutes set by Henry Moyo in 2002.

Mphatso Nadolo is the reigning male champion while Nalicy Chirwa is the female title holder. Both have won in two consecutive events.