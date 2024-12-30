SRWB records impressive revenue growth and expands services

The Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) has made significant progress in the last four years, recording a 100% increase in revenue—from K8.3 billion in December 2020 to K17.1 billion by December 2024. During the same period, the number of customers grew from 57,000 to 90,000. SRWB has also seen a rise in prepaid meter installations, expanding from 4,500 to 21,000 meters.

SRWB’s Chief Executive Officer, Duncan Chambamba, shared these achievements during a media interface in Zomba. He also revealed that the construction of the board’s own water bottling plant is nearing completion, with commissioning scheduled for March 2025. The plant will have the capacity to produce over 10,000 bottles of 500ml per hour, and SRWB is ready to customize labeling for customers.

Chambamba attributed the revenue boost to SRWB’s prepaid system, which has proven to be more efficient than post-paid systems that often face payment delays, particularly from government agencies. The utility company operates 32 water schemes across the Southern Region, including areas like Zomba, Mulanje, and Blantyre.

Since 2020, SRWB has expanded water supply schemes to new areas, including Nkhudzi Bay, Ntaja, Lirangwe, and Thondwe. The company also completed two major projects to address water shortages in Liwonde and at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST). In Liwonde, solar-powered boreholes were drilled to improve water supply, while at MUST, solar-powered boreholes now provide 2.5 million liters per day, meeting the university’s demand.

Looking ahead, Chambamba noted that SRWB plans to extend water distribution lines to reach more customers and establish additional water supply schemes. However, he raised concerns about the environmental degradation of Zomba Plateau, warning that continued illegal logging could threaten the Mulunguzi Dam reservoir, which supplies water to Zomba City.

In response, SRWB has secured rights to protect and plant trees along 100 meters of feeder streams to the reservoir. Chambamba emphasized that forestry authorities should intensify security patrols to protect the entire plateau from poaching and deforestation.

SRWB also faces challenges in securing funding to rehabilitate and upgrade water systems in areas affected by Cyclone Freddy, including Thyolo and Mulanje. To address these issues, the board is working on expanding prepaid meter usage, which currently generates most of its revenue. Chambamba explained that SRWB plans to procure more prepaid meters and replace expired batteries to ensure uninterrupted service.

Finally, SRWB’s efforts were recognized with three “Employer of the Year” awards in 2024 for its compliance with labor laws, social protection, and employee engagement. These achievements underscore the board’s commitment to improving water services and fostering a positive work environment.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!