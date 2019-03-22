St Columba CCAP schedules pre Easter music concert

The Blantyre based St Columba Church in the Church of Central Africa Presbytery (CCAP) is set to host pre Easter music concert, scheduled to take place on March 29, 2019, from 6-10 O’clock pm at St Columba’s church campus.

Organizing Chairperson for the event Phelire Malongo said in an interview that, all preparations are in place to host the music concert.

“We are all set to host concert; we have finalized organizing everything including tickets and organizing transport which will drop the patrons at their home after the show,” Malongo said.

She revealed that the show has been planned in order to raise funds amounting to K5 million to assist in constructing St Stephen’s prayer house which is part of St Columba CCAP Church.

Also, it aims to offer social interaction between members of St Columba CCAP Church and non members of the church.

Malongo said there will be free hot beverages for the patrons that will grace the event.

However T-Shirts and Golf-Shirts branded with the 2019 theme for the church ‘Living as Kingdom Citizens’ (Nzika Ya Kumwamba) will be available for sale at a price of Mk 4, 000 and 7, 000 respectively.

Tickets are available at St Columba CCAP Church office in different categories like platinum at MK 20, 000, Gold at MK 10, 000, Silver at MK 5, 000 and Bronze at MK 2, 000 and can also be purchased online.

The church has aligned three big names in gospel music in the names of The Great Angels Choir, Dr Ethel Kamwendo and Shammah Vocals who will perform during the concert night.

Great Angels Choir Director, Ephraim Zonda confirmed in an interview that his choir is geared to perform at the show.

“It has been long time since we performed in Blantyre, for this reason we are happy to perform at St Columba’s Pre Easter Music Concert.

“We have done intensive rehearsals to give the patrons the best live performance,” he said.

Zonda urged people from Blantyre to patronize the event in their large numbers saying that apart from being entertained, their spiritual lives will be lifted to higher levels.

