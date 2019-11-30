St Mary’s Karonga girls impress at Chanco human rights caucus

Students at St Mary’s Karonga Girls Secondary School Wednesday impressed a delegation from the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College (Chanco)’s Criminal Justice Legal Clinic (CJLC) on how their stand as far as human rights are concerned.

CJLC is a group of 42 students at Chanco whose aim is to discuss issues mainly related to issues of law, especially human rights.

So far, CJLC, who are partners with the European Union (EU) for this year’s International Human Rights Day scheduled for December 10 next month have said it is encouraging that there is “a lot of self-awareness” amongst the youths in regards to human rights.

“We’ve been so encouraged. Actually, we did not expect that we would have such an interaction considering the manner in which they displayed their understanding of human rights. We wanted to have an interactive session with the students, and what we had today was splendid,” said Wanangwa Munkhondia, leader of delegation.

Speaking on behalf of her fellow students, Thandie Genda, hailed for the “rich interactive session.”

She said: “One of the themes of the discussion was how we can handle the freedom of association as youths. We were schooled that much as we are entitled to this human right, we need to know that abusing the right like in cases where it can result into violence is criminal.”

The school’s deputy headmaster, David Nyirenda, encouraged the students to put whatever they had benefitted from the discussion into practice.

“This has not only been an interaction on human rights, it also has been a source of great inspiration to our girls as far as role modelling is concerned,” said Nyirenda.

Nyasa Times has learnt that this year’s international human rights day will be commemorated under the theme: ‘Youth standing up for human rights.’

