Stakeholders urged to identify challenges faced by the energy sector

Head of Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) Dr Janet Banda has stressed the need for stakeholders to collaborate in identifying and validate challenges faced by the energy sector.

Banda also Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet (DSPC) made the remarks in Lilongwe during the two-day Pre-lab meetings on Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) and Power Sector Coordination.

She said the Pre-lab discussions will identify, discuss and validate the pressing issues that impact the energy sector laying the ground work for the main delivery lab which is slated for 8th to 10th October in Lilongwe.

“Key stakeholders will delve deeper into the issues and challenges identified in the Pre-lab discussions working together to craft sustainable solutions,” she said.

Banda added that it is time for all to rigorously dissect the issues at hand and move forward with actionable insights for the implementation of the plan and the power sector.

Despite strong political will to drive the energy sector to new heights, she observed, Malawi still faces severe energy poverty.

According to her, the country is being one of the lowest electricity access rates in the world currently standing at 25 per cent.

Banda further said their collective goal as a Unit is to support vision of President Lazurus Chakwera who champions the Agriculture, Tourism and Mining (ATM) strategy.

“A critical part to enable this strategy is the development of a robust, well coordinated energy sector capable of providing sufficient and surplus capacity to meet the country’s growing energy demands and drive the economy,” she said.

Country Lead for Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) Collins Zalengera said it is important to identify challenges in the energy sector to deliver its agenda that lead to transformation of the country.

“The stakeholders should identify the right solutions from the problems they will bring out,” he said.

Zalengera said Malawi has a great potential to unlock the energy sector.

However, GEAPP is supporting government to review the development and implementation of IRP.

