Standard Bank Leads Governance Push with K66 Million Contribution

Standard Bank Plc has emerged as a key driver of governance reform in Malawi’s public sector, contributing K66 million to the Parastatal Board Members Orientation Programme. The move underscores the bank’s commitment to strengthening leadership, accountability, and strategic oversight in state-owned institutions.

The funding will support the induction of board members across statutory corporations, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to steer organizations efficiently and contribute meaningfully to national development.

“Strong governance is a critical enabler of sustainable economic growth,” said Tamanda Ng’ombe, Head of Brand and Marketing at Standard Bank. “Our support for this orientation reflects our purpose of driving Malawi’s growth and highlights our commitment to building effective, future-ready leadership in public institutions.”

The programme focuses on best practices in corporate governance, strategic decision-making, and oversight—key tools for enhancing institutional performance and ensuring judicious management of public resources.

The Mangochi forum attracted top leadership from parastatals nationwide, including newly appointed Director General of MBC, Brian Banda. Opening the event, Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet, Stewart Ligomeka, praised Standard Bank for its partnership with the government and for investing in initiatives that promote long-term economic growth.

With this contribution, Standard Bank cements its role as a private-sector ally in Malawi’s quest for accountable, transparent, and results-driven public institutions.

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