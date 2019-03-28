Standard Bank makes date with lady golfers

Standard Bank Plc will on Saturday, March 30 2019 host 247 Moments ladies golf tournament at Blantyre Sports Club (BSC).

This year’s event is expected to attract over 25 women golfers. There will also be 6 junior golfers taking part.

Standard Bank Head of Marketing, Thoko Unyolo, says the sponsorship is a deliberate initiative by the bank in support of women golf in Malawi.

“We are proud to associate with ladies’ golf and we will remain committed to growing the sport to the highest level,” said Unyolo.

Through this tournament, Unyolo said the plan is to interact with customers in a more informal setting while playing the game.

“The tournament provides a platform for us to engage with customers while they enjoy their game. We will use the platform to showcase our wide range of 247 Moments products,” she says.

The 247 Moments is a digital banking offering that allows customers to access all banking services using an app, internet and mobile phone.

“We are a bank that values meaningful interaction with our customers and this tournament gives us that opportunity to engage, discuss business while enjoying the beautiful game of golf,” she says.

Weighing in on the event, BSC ladies golf captain Bose Kamphulusa was all praises to Standard Bank for sponsoring the event in a month when the world commemorates and celebrates International Women’s Day.

She noted that the sponsorship will go a long way in uplifting the sport in the women category.

“The tournament will uplift the sport because any sport to be uplifted requires money without which we can hardly organize any tournament. I believe that this will turn into an annual event to be used as a preferred medium for the bank’s ongoing marketing and publicity budgets whilst at the same time promoting lady golfers,” said Kamphulusa.

Already, Standard Bank has set an annual trend for the tournament considering that it sponsored a similar event last year on 26th of March.

In appreciating Standard Bank’s commendable gesture, the captain promised that they – lady golfers- will be ambassadors of the bank and its services.

“We sincerely thank the bank for trusting in our vision as lady golfers. We shall take the brand and products to the width and breath of the country,” she said.

Winners will cart home cash prizes and souvenir in form of trophies. Only the winner in the men’s category is recognized.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :