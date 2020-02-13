State lawyer Taulo sues own government  

Legal minds are questioning the move by a government lawyer, who is legal counsel for the office of the vice president to drag his own boss, the Attorney General, the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to court.

Oscar Taulo is representing Peter Bvalani and Jessie Kabwila and other former members of parliament in a case they want the High Court to annul the May 21, 2019 parliamentary election.

This follows the annulment of the May 21 presidential poll by the Constitutional Court because the election was marred by irregularities and anomalies which had been so widespread, systematic and grave that the integrity of the results had been seriously compromised.

The Peter Bvalani and Jessie Kabwila case is coming up on February 20 in Lilongwe before Justice Mackson Mkandawire for hearing of application for an order of interlocutory injunction against the commencing of parliamentary proceedings which include but not limited parliamentary sessions and/or parliamentary Committee meetings and deliberations until the hearing and determination of the matter or further order of the court.

Taulo is expected to meet his boss, Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale who will be representing MEC and the Speaker.

In a letter dated August 13, 2019, secretary to government Lloyd Muhara says President Peter Mutharika was appointing Taulo on a three year contract as special assistant (legal affairs) on grade E/P4 in the office of the vice president.

Muhara says Taulo, who is also the deputy director of legal affairs in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, would have his contract terminated upon Mutharika’s leaving office or the president no longer required Taulos’s services.

