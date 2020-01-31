State to finish parading witnesses in Chanthunya girl friend murder case

The High Court in Zomba is this Friday expected to finish parading witnesses in a case in which a Malawian is accused of murdering his Zimbabwean girl friend in Mangochi.

On Thursday, five state witnesses were paraded in a case where Misozi Chanthunya is accused of killing his girlfriend Linda Gasa in 2010.

Mzee Rajab, a dispatching officer at Blantyre Immigration Officer told the court that he was asked by Oscar Simfukwe, a customs clearing agent at Mwanza border to put the name of Gasa as if she had exited the border.

The testimony from the two brings the total of seven witnesses who have testified in the case.

Senior State advocate, Pirirani Masanjala said the state will finish parading its five remaining witnesses this morning from 8 am.

Among those expected to give their testimony tommorow are Pathologist Dr Charles Dzamalala and officials from Airtel Malawi.

