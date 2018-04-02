Student Christian Organisation of Malawi awards outstanding students

The Student Christian Organisation of Malawi (Scom) on Sunday awarded 18 outstanding students in the 2017 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) In a bid to promote excellence among learners and called on students in the country to invest in their personal development to become transformative leaders in future.

Speaking in Blantyre during the award ceremony which was conducted at the end of a 5-day annual conference; Scom general secretary Patrick Kaudzu described the awards as a motivation to academic and spiritual excellence of Scom members.

He said the organisation aims at raising a generation of holistically transformed leaders for a better Malawi.

Said Kaudzu: “We are therefore challenging all our members to consider themselves as leaders and proceed to transform Malawi by first of all investing in their own personal development because we believe leadership starts with individual self leadership out of which you focus on the development of your character, mental ability and knowledge. This enables one to influence others effectively.”

Kaudzu said Scom’s aim is to create a culture of hard work and excellence.

Eighteen students who scored between six to ten points were awarded during the ceremony with those who got six points being given a certificate and K50 000 each while those who scored seven points to ten points were awarded a certificate and K25 000 each.

One of the awardees , 17 year-old Chrissie Mhango who scooped nine points and has been selected to College of Medicine to study Physiotherapy encouraged fellow students to be focused, hardworking and to pray hard for God’s guidance.

Mhango, previously of Mzuzu Government Secondary School, thanked Scom for the conferences which she said opened her eyes to realize her potential in life.

“In my secondary school days I used to participate in such conferences. They teach a lot of things and they helped me to realise my goals in life and I started working extra hard in pursuit of my dreams,” she said.

During the meeting the students were taken through career guidance, academic excellency and leadership skills.

The five day conference was conducted under the theme ‘Raising a Holistically Transformed Generation of Leaders’.

Established in 1961, Scom is an indigenous interdenominational Christian organization committed to the evangelization, discipleship and training of students so that they would love and serve the Lord effectively in the church and the world.

The organization consists of groups of Christian students in secondary schools, colleges and universities throughout Malawi.

These students meet regularly to deepen their own Christian faith, to discuss their difficulties and see what the Bible say to help them in their Christian walk and in sharing their faith and God’s love with their fellow students.

