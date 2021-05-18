Suffix gets featured on Zambian popular gospel artist Pompi

May 18, 2021

Malawian Hip Hop gospel artist Suffix has made a guest appearance on one of Zambia’s and African popular artist Pompi.

The song is titled ‘Samala’ and according to Suffix in an interview from Zambia where he is currently staying the two were just talking about the balance of staying relevant and faithful to the word at the same time.

Suffix making regional inroads with his music

Suffix said the song was recorded last year between September and October.

The video for the collaboration will premiere on YouTube on May 18th at 10 o’clock.

Explaining whether the song is going to make it into any of Pompi’s projects Suffix said for now he is not really sure but expressee optimism: “It should be part of Pompi’s upcoming project.”

This is not the first time for the two to appear on the same record as Suffix once featured him on his debut album on the hit song ‘Kutali’

He disclosed he is in Zambia working on my project also.

“For now just working with producers from Zambia,” he said.

