Suffix links up Pompi for the tell all on ‘Kutali’

Gospel hip-hop artist Suffix has released the collaborative effort with award winning Zambian musician Pompi.

The song titled Kutali was recorded with Stich Fray and it was the last song to record on his album ‘Before I Sleep’

Several creative hands worked on it mixing was done by gEO from Zambia and mastering by DJ Sley.

‘Kutali’ is an appreciation song. It details how Suffix started doing music, the connections and friendships he has made because of music and how God has brought him this far Despite all the challenges he has met.

Suffix “Its an appreciation joint. Being thankful and grateful that God has brought me this far. My life isn’t perfect but I am so content with where I am right now because I serve a PERFECT and an all knowing GOD who has used all the trials and tribulations for my own GOOD.”

The Ghetto Ndi Nyatwa star says he is working on some videos but his work life takes a toll. “I work for Young Life as an Accountant so that’s been keeping me busy also.”

Suffix talks about his management deal with Letswai for the first time since opting out “Yes my contract with Letswai ended and didn’t want renew it.”

“Its been an honour working with the firm. and we still gonna be working together but not on contractual basis. I am in a new season trying to see some new challenges.”

He says “Everything is fine as its always been. Hoping God will open doors soon.”

Suffix says his album will be available for sale on APMC site.

“People are still buying my album. I am so grateful that after my album leaked some people are still supporting by buying it.”

“It shall be on APMC stores soon so for those using airtel money should be able to buy.” says the Mkazi wakumwamba star.

Listen to Suffix featuring Pompi ‘Kutali’ http://bit.ly/2LO8YgD

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :