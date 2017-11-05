Sulom to make ruling on Wanderers, Mzuni abandoned match, awaits refs report

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) said it will wait for the match report from the officiating personnel to make a ruling on Saturday’s TNM Super League match involving Be Forward Wanderers and Mzuni FC at Balaka Stadium which was cancelled.

Wanderers turned up for the game while Mzuni returned without pitching up at stadium alleging that unruly Mighty Be Forward Wanderers fans roughed up their players and officials without apparent reason.

They threatened to beaten alleged that during the first round when Wanderers went to Mzuzu, Mzuni supporters harassed their players.

At 1:30 pm Wanderers players and the officiating team entered the field of play for warm up, while Mzuni players were nowhere to be seen.

When the time was 2:30pm, only the Nomads and the referee were in the field of play for a period close to 30 minutes waiting for Mzuni players to show up for the game.

After waiting for 30 minutes referee signal the end of the game because the other team was not available for the game.

Sulom General Secretary, Williams Banda said they are waiting for a match report from the referee to make a determination on the matter.

However, Sulom Disciplinary committee need to have reports from the match referee, security, stewards, ground owners, Sulom officials present at the stadium and Balaka District Hospital.

The Committee to obtain a report from the hospital after it was reported that some Mzuni players and official went for treatment after being assaulted by Wanderers fans

Sources said some Mzuni players were roughed up by fans as they were trying to enter the stadium.

Some players got injured and were taken to Balaka District Hospital for treatment.

Sulom Treasurer, Tiya Somba Banda is reported to have following the Mzuni team to the hospital after being told of the nasty incident.

Mzuni official protested bitterly of the unruly behavior of the Wanderers fans and they felt unsecure to play the match as the situation proved to be hostile to them.

It appears the 2017 TNM soccer season big teams are using intimidation at their home grounds in order to collect maximum points as the race is now hot.

The issue of beliefs and juju has taken a centre stage and this is bleeding hostility amongst teams.

Suspicion of juju is now being evidenced in every field you go and watch a Super League match and this leaves much to be desired

