Sulom revises fixture due to international break

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has revised fixtures for week 24 of the elite TNM Super League.

This is due to Flames engagement during the international break from 07th October to 15th October 2019.

The Flames will be away in Lesotho to play an international friendly.

Two matches involving Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets as well as Be Forward Wanderers against Mighty Tigers F.C on 12th October have been shifted to a later date.

A game involving Big Bullets and Ntopwa F.C on 15th October 2019 has also been postponed due to the Fisd Challenge Cup fixture involving Mafco against Mzuni on 12th October 2019.

Karonga United will play Dwangwa United on 12th October 2019 while a game involving Savenda Chitipa United and Dwangwa United will be rescheduled.

Karonga United will host Savenda Chitipa United on 12th October 2019 while Dwangwa United will host Mzuni on 13th October 2019.

However, Sulom General Secretary Williams Banda insists the rescheduling of matches will not affect the calendar.

“We will do everything possible to make sure that the league is finished according to our plan” said Banda.

Below is a full league fixture for week 24:

Day 52

Saturday 12th October 2019.

Savenda Chitipa United versus Karonga United @ Karonga Stadium.

Blue Eagles versus Civil Sporting FC @ Nankhaka Stadium.

Masters Security versus Mlatho Mponela @ Dedza Stadium.

Day 53

Sunday 13th October 2019

Dwangwa United versus Mzuni FC @ Chitowe Stadium.

Kamuzu Barracks versus TN Stars @ Civo Stadium

Day 54

Tuesday 15th October 2019

Silver Strikers versus Masters Security @ Silver Stadium.

TN Stars versus Civil Sporting at Kasungu Stadium.

