SULOM to observe a minute of silence in all its games in honour Chilima and eight others

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has announced it will honour the memory of former state vice president, Saulos Klaus Chilima and either others who tragically died in a plane crash on June 10, 2024.

In a statement issued on Saturday, SULOM said: “all players and officials will wear black arm bands.”

SULOM also said before each of the eight matches, “a minute of silence will be observed.”

The league returns for matchweek 10 as sporting activities were halted during 21 days of mourning.

According to SULOM’s revised matches, rookies Creck Sporting will meet Nyasa Big Bullets while Karonga United battle it out agaisnt Moyale Barracks on Sunday 23rd of June, 2024.

Bangwe FC will on the same day face Mzuzu Hammers as Mighty Mukuru Wanderers engage Civil Service United with another rookie club, FOMO FC taking on Dedza Dynamos.

On Monday June 24th, Mzuzu outfit Baka City will face Kamuzu Barracks as Silver Strikers will look to continue their winning streak when they meet Mighty Tigers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!