Sun King, Inflo Ltd commit K4m towards Renewable Energy Industries annual conference

Sun King – a renewable energy company – in partnership with Inflo Limited – have committed K4 million towards the 2023 Renewable Energy Industries Association (REIAMA) conference slated for 26-27th October in Salima.

Speaking during handover of a cheque to REIAMA in Lilongwe on Friday, Senior Associate for Brands Activation at Sun King, Collins Moyo said the two companies have jointly sponsored the conference because of similar interests in renewable energy.

“We all do the same business of distributing renewable energy products in the country hence the partnership,” he said.

Moyo added that the two-day long conference is very important as it will bring different stakeholders to showcase their products and services as well as share their best practices.

In her acceptance remarks, REIAMA Board member, Khadija Sungeni Mussa expressed gratitude to the two companies for sponsoring the conference.

“This is the second annual conference on renewable energy where different stakeholders are gathering to discuss renewable energy in the country,” she said.

The conference will be discussed under the theme: Energy Diversification for Sustainable Development.

Mussa added that the conference will look at four sub-themes of Different Energy Diversification models, Enabling environment, Investment readiness and Alternative approaches to finance.

She was optimistic that there is potential in renewable energy in Malawi with the uptake and interest quite high.

Mussa bemoaned information dissemination which is not widely spread saying one of the mandate of REIAMA is to be at that hub of information on renewable energy technologies.

Mussa however said the conference will be attended by local and international delegates from Zambia, to share experiences and best practices on renewable energy.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!