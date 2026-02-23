Sunbird Hotels and Resorts Unveils K11 Billion Livingstonia International Conference Centre to Boost Malawi’s MICE Tourism

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts has officially opened the K11 billion Livingstonia International Conference Centre (LICC) at its lakeside resort in Salima, marking a major boost to Malawi’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.

Located at Sunbird Beach Resort, home to Sunbird Livingstonia and Sunbird Waterfront, the new facility strengthens Malawi’s capacity to host regional and international conferences.

Just 100 kilometres from Lilongwe and set along Lake Malawi, the centre blends business and leisure, offering an attractive destination for corporate events.

The LICC features a 1,000-seat main conference arena with advanced audiovisual technology, six breakaway rooms accommodating up to 1,500 delegates in total, and a 300-seat restaurant.

Speaking in an interview Sunbird Hotels and Resorts Head of Sales, Marketing and Distribution, Temwa Kanjadza, said the investment reinforces its commitment to growing Malawi’s tourism industry and positioning the country as a competitive MICE destination.

“The addition of the Livingstonia International Conference Centre to Sunbird Livingstonia and Waterfront is a significant milestone as we continue to elevate the MICE experience for domestic, regional and international delegates on the shores of Lake Malawi.

The facility offers a unique value proposition,with its strategic location just 100 kilometers from the capital city, making it an attractive destination for bleisure — seamlessly combining business and leisure for our corporate segment,” she said.

According to Kanjadza, an additional 60 modern rooms are currently under construction and expected to be completed by April 2026, further expanding the resort’s capacity.

With nine properties nationwide, Sunbird continues to lead Malawi’s hospitality sector while enhancing the country’s profile as a premier conference and leisure destination.

