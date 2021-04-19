Sunbird takes on culinary experience: Hires a top notch Chef, Brunner

In a bid to ensure continued excellence in culinary experience for its customers, Sunbird Hotels & Resorts has hired one of the experienced Chef Heinz Brunner. Chef Heinz has over 40 years of experience in the hospitality industry, having worked with some of the leading establishments in Europe and Africa ranging from 5 star Hotels, Restaurants, Contract and Events Catering.

Most recently he did some work at The Michelangelo South Africa (5 star) and Isalo Rock Lodge, Rohanira (4 star) Madagascar.

Speaking in an interview Sunbird Deputy Chief Executive Officer Patrick Lisilira said Brunner joins the Group as a consultant as they are trying to reposition sunbird and enhance its Food & Beverage offer to ensure unrivalled guest experience across its hotels & resorts.

“As a leading hotel chain we have embarked on enhancement of guest experience through various product improvements in both our accommodation and food in order to ensure that guest’s expectations are exceeded in the various hotels & resorts,” He said

Lisilira said the culinary experience is set to be aligned with the different demographics and market segments of customers and that the exercise will also ensure process and menu re-engineering to deliver efficiencies in food production as well as new and improved menus across the Group.

“Our efforts are geared towards achieving culinary experience that is aligned with the current and emerging trends, as well as ensuring that our product development and improvement is implemented across the Group to meet the ever changing needs and expectations of our most discerning customers that are looking for trendy, experiential and lifestyle culinary experience,” he added.

Lisilira further commented, ‘Chef Brunner saying he is passionate about development of local talent and that he is going to be working with local chefs for the sake of capacity building to position Sunbird Hotels and Resort as a food experience destination.

In a separate interview Chef Heinz said she is excited to be part of Sunbird and as someone who enjoys use of fresh local ingredients combined with world-class techniques he is ready to make the difference.

” I believe that Simplicity and taste are the art of cooking, and I look forward to this exciting endeavour in the Sunbird Group,” He said

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts is Malawi’s leading hotel chain with eight properties including four city hotels in all three regions of Malawi namely; Sunbird Capital, Sunbird Mount Soche, Sunbird Lilongwe, and Sunbird Mzuzu.

Apart from that, Sunbird also owns two popular beach resorts along Lake Malawi namely; Sunbird Nkopola and Sunbird Livingstonia, an iconic mountain resort in the former capital city of Zomba; Sunbird Kuchawe and a beachside Inn on the northern lakeshore, Sunbird Chintheche.

