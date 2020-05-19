Sunbird takes over Chintheche Inn, says Malawi tourism minister Vuwa

Minister of Tourism, Simon Vuwa Kaunda, has disclosed that government has decided to handover running of Chintheche concession to Sunbird Tourism plc in a bid to ensure smooth running of Chintheche Inn in the northern lakeshore district of Nkhata Bay along turquoise waters of Lake Malawi.

Kaunda said the move will also broaden accessibility of the white sandy beaches of Lake Malawi at Chintheche Inn by local Malawians and international tourists.

Chintheche Inn became famous when it hosted the first ever Malawi’s biggest musical fete Lake of Stars under the auspices of Wilderness Safaris Limited (WSM).

The Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE)-listed hotel chain’s has nine properties, namely Sunbird Lilongwe, Sunbird Capital, Sunbird Mount Soche, Sunbird Mzuzu, Sunbird Nkopola, Sunbird Livingstonia Beach, Sunbird Ku Chawe, Sunbird Thawale inside Majete Wildlife Reserve in Chikwawa and Sunbird Kara O’ Mula in Mulanje..

Chintheche Inn will be its new property in the northern region and the first along the lakeshore in the north.

Currently, the Chintheche Inn was being run by Central Africa Safaris.

Minister Kaunda said : “The concession of Chintheche Inn to Sunbird Tourism plc will improve service and also increase employment opportunities to people living in Nkhatabay and the entire lakeshore area.

“Sunbird will also refurbish and rebrand Chintheche Inn to increase bed capacity and offer better service to tourists both local and International.

Chintheche consists of pristine white sandy beaches – ideal for relaxing days in the sun by families and group of friends.

It resort is decorated as the most luxurious Malawi lodge on the northern shores of Lake Malawi due to the natural white sandy beaches which are some of the finest and most beautiful on the entire lake.

Water sports, including diving, snorkelling, sailing and windsurfing are available every day.

There is also bird watching, mountain biking and fishing tours.

Lake Malawi is renowned for its tranquillity and perfect destination of pure relaxation.

