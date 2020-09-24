Sundu Madise is new Malawi Sports Council board chair

September 24, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Sunduzwayo Madise, dean of law at Chancellor College—a constituent college of the University of Malawi, as the board chairperson of the Malawi National Council of Sports.

Madise: Appointed board chairperson

Chakwera himself held the post of chairperson for the sports council during the reign of late president Bingu wa Mutharika.

He has appointed Madise, a commissioner at Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) as one of the revered sports personality and football administrator.

Madise is one of the founders of Super League of Malawi (Sulom) which he once headed . He also served at one time as  secretary general of Football Association of Malawi  and has led the executive of  the country’s football power house, Nyasa Big Bullets.

The new board comprises 11 individuals, three ex-officials and eight appointed members.

Chakwera has appointed Rose Chinunda of Netball Association of Malawi as vice chairperson of the council.

Other members include Lreobecka Ndovi,  Beatrice Mpinganjira, Rosina Kazembe, Peter Kandikole, Brigadier  Kafuwa and Charles Ulaya Banda .

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
InsideSource
InsideSource
5 hours ago

Pajatu
akulu amenewa anamangidwa kuba Ku FAM. Ndiye mukuwaikanso konko?

1
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
MEC says by- elections preps progressing well in Mangochi despite court injunction

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it is satisfied with the progress of voter verification exercise for the November 10 by-elections...

Close