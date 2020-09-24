Sundu Madise is new Malawi Sports Council board chair

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Sunduzwayo Madise, dean of law at Chancellor College—a constituent college of the University of Malawi, as the board chairperson of the Malawi National Council of Sports.

Chakwera himself held the post of chairperson for the sports council during the reign of late president Bingu wa Mutharika.

He has appointed Madise, a commissioner at Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) as one of the revered sports personality and football administrator.

Madise is one of the founders of Super League of Malawi (Sulom) which he once headed . He also served at one time as secretary general of Football Association of Malawi and has led the executive of the country’s football power house, Nyasa Big Bullets.

The new board comprises 11 individuals, three ex-officials and eight appointed members.

Chakwera has appointed Rose Chinunda of Netball Association of Malawi as vice chairperson of the council.

Other members include Lreobecka Ndovi, Beatrice Mpinganjira, Rosina Kazembe, Peter Kandikole, Brigadier Kafuwa and Charles Ulaya Banda .

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares