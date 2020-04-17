Super League of Malawi casting net wide: Engage Premier Bet and World Star

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) says it wishes to maximise profits for the league and clubs through betting but with proper procedures.

In addition to issues like broadcasting rights, SULOM says betting can be another avenue from where revenue for the clubs in the league could be generated.

SULOM president, Tiya Somba Banda, told Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) that they will engage Premier Bet and World Star Betting to establish clear procedures that will benefit both the companies and the league itself.

“We were caught by surprise to see our games in their programmes but we had not finished discussing the issue. As SULOM we will be happy with the initiative but with proper procedures.

“The initiative will allow Malawians to follow our league not only by going to the stadia but also by betting and following the league at home. It is our wish that our league should reach developed standards just like some league in countries surrounding us,” explained Somba Banda.

Banda added that the Marketing Department at SULOM together with club representatives will invite the betting companies to lay down proper procedures and reach a formal agreement when the lockdown is lifted.

