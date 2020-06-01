Survey shows Malawians don’t fear Covid-19 as much as hunger, healthcare collapse

June 1, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawians are more scared of going hungry than contracting Covid-19, the strands of coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey jointly conducted by the Institute of Public Opinion and Research (Ipor) and the programme on Governance and Local Development (GLD).

The survey was conducted to gauge the public perception on Covid-19 and preliminary findings show 81 .73 percent don’t fear the virus pandemic.

Reads the survey report in part: ” The majority of Malawians are not worried about becoming infected with Covid-19. The percentage varies across districts, with the highest amount of concern in Chitipa and Karonga, on the Tanzania border, but most are not very worried.”

The survey, with a sample size of 4 078 respondents conducted between May 7 and 28 2020 says Malawians over 55 years old are the least likely to be worried about becoming infected, even though they face the greatest risk from infection.

It shows that Malawians in the Southern Region are the most likely to fear going hungry.

The findings of the survey come at a time Malawi has recorded 279 Covid-19 positive cases, including four deaths, since the the first three cases were reported on April 2 this year.

Dr John Phuka the Dean of Public Health  at the College of Medicine – a constituent college of the University of Malawi, who is also co-chairperson of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 said he was at pains to understand the source of perception by Malawians towards coronavirus as revelead by the survey.

The survey was conducted with financial support from Swedish Research Council.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Njala mchilombo Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Njala mchilombo
Guest
Njala mchilombo

Anthu akudziwa kuti CORONA VIRUS akamwa Alovera achila. Koma Njala ilibe alternative solution.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
shares