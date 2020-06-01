Survey shows Malawians don’t fear Covid-19 as much as hunger, healthcare collapse

Malawians are more scared of going hungry than contracting Covid-19, the strands of coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey jointly conducted by the Institute of Public Opinion and Research (Ipor) and the programme on Governance and Local Development (GLD).

The survey was conducted to gauge the public perception on Covid-19 and preliminary findings show 81 .73 percent don’t fear the virus pandemic.

Reads the survey report in part: ” The majority of Malawians are not worried about becoming infected with Covid-19. The percentage varies across districts, with the highest amount of concern in Chitipa and Karonga, on the Tanzania border, but most are not very worried.”

The survey, with a sample size of 4 078 respondents conducted between May 7 and 28 2020 says Malawians over 55 years old are the least likely to be worried about becoming infected, even though they face the greatest risk from infection.

It shows that Malawians in the Southern Region are the most likely to fear going hungry.

The findings of the survey come at a time Malawi has recorded 279 Covid-19 positive cases, including four deaths, since the the first three cases were reported on April 2 this year.

Dr John Phuka the Dean of Public Health at the College of Medicine – a constituent college of the University of Malawi, who is also co-chairperson of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 said he was at pains to understand the source of perception by Malawians towards coronavirus as revelead by the survey.

The survey was conducted with financial support from Swedish Research Council.

