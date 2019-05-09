Suspect in Masambuka case implicates Malawi govt ‘biggie’ on abduction of person with albinism

One of the suspects in the in murder of MacDonald Masambuka, a person with albinism, who is suspected to have been killed for rituals, has said he was sent by high-ranking Malawi government officials connected to the presidency to commit the murder crime.

The suspect. Alfred Yohane, said this at the High Court Zomba Registry on Thursday before trial judge Zione Ntaba.

Yohane said he was hired together with the other suspects by government officials to abduct and kill Masambuka.

The court directed that the media should not mention the names of the people that the suspect has implicated or else face contempt of court.

The names, Nyasa Times understands are linked to high ranking officials at the State House and the office of the President.

However, legal experts say the media will name and shame those implicated because the court cannot enforce the order to shield them.

“Criminal proceedings are ny law required to be conducted in public for fair trial, transparency nd accountability. Because of space and other logistical reasons not all members of the public can attend the criminal trial. As such the media reports on the proceedings to inform the public about what it happening in court, “ remarked one legal practitioner.

“The order would be very difficult if not impossible to report. Consequently the media should be able to inform the nation,” added the law expert.

Nyasa Times is verifying the authenticity of the names of those implicated and the suspect in question and will give the public the names.

Lawyers have also pointed out that sitting presidents in Malawi are not subject to criminal prosecution because under the Constitution they have an immunity.

So any accusation directed against President Peter Mutharika – if any – will not result in criminal charges while he is in office but any of his officials implicated would be indicted.

The body of Masambuka, 22, who hailed from Nakawa Village, Traditional Authority Nkoola in Machinga, was found buried on April 1 2018 after he was reported missing in March the same year.

Catholic priest Father Thomas Muhosha is among 13 people suspected of having a role in the murder of Masambuka.

Besides Muhosha, the suspects include Masambuka’s brother Cassim White Masambuka who faces three charges of murder, trafficking in persons and causing another person to harm a person with disability.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :