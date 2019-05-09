Suspect in Masambuka case implicates Malawi govt ‘biggie’ on abduction of person with albinism

May 9, 2019 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times, 7 Comments

One of the suspects in the  in murder of MacDonald Masambuka, a person with albinism,  who is suspected to have been killed for rituals, has said he was sent by high-ranking Malawi government officials connected to the presidency  to commit the murder crime.

Muhosha and other suspects are led out of court building

The suspect. Alfred Yohane, said this at the High Court Zomba Registry on Thursday before trial judge Zione Ntaba.

Yohane said he was hired together with the other suspects by government officials to abduct and kill Masambuka.

The court directed that the media  should not  mention the names of the people that the suspect has implicated or else face contempt of court.

The names, Nyasa Times understands are linked to high ranking officials at the State House and the office of the President.

However, legal experts say the media will name and shame those implicated because the court cannot enforce the order to shield them.

“Criminal proceedings are ny law  required to be conducted in public  for fair trial, transparency nd accountability. Because  of space and other logistical reasons not all members of the public can attend the criminal trial. As such the media reports on the proceedings to inform the public about what it happening in court, “ remarked one legal practitioner.

“The order would be very difficult if not impossible to report. Consequently the media should be able to inform the nation,”  added the law expert.

Nyasa Times is verifying the authenticity of the names of those implicated and the suspect in question and will give the public the names.

Lawyers have also pointed out that  sitting presidents in Malawi  are not subject to criminal prosecution because under the Constitution they have an immunity.

So any accusation directed against President Peter Mutharika – if any –  will not result in criminal charges while he is in office but any of his officials implicated would be indicted.

The body of Masambuka, 22, who hailed from Nakawa Village, Traditional Authority Nkoola in Machinga, was found buried on April 1 2018 after he was reported missing in March the same year.

Catholic priest Father Thomas Muhosha  is among 13 people suspected of having a role in the murder of Masambuka.

Besides Muhosha, the suspects include Masambuka’s brother Cassim White Masambuka who faces three charges of murder, trafficking in persons and causing another person to harm a person with disability.

Mjojo
Guest
Mjojo

Give us the names already.. they dont need to be protected while our brothers and sisters are being killed for stupid reasons.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ebo
Guest
Ebo

No comment….. 21 May is very close…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
mac
Guest
mac

Tatchulani mayinawo why hiding?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Atsotsi
Guest
Atsotsi

Ya,ya,yah….kod a court muli mbali iti,yathu kapena ya awowo? 577 bln munatibisila kuwatchula maina, ndalama zokhala zathu,apaso nde mukut chiani? Its only 11 days to elections and after their exit from gvt who will shield them,pamaula ndi pafupi apa tidzikakuonani,apa mtima kuti thii! Boma ilili liri ngat kobibira zochitika,ngakhale bill itakwera bwanji ya madzi kutsukako koma kafungo osatha,zophana,katangale…etc

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
PHANANA
Guest
PHANANA

shaaaaaaa ndazizidwa nkhongono mpaka anthu akukulu kumapanga zimenezo GOD is really angry ngakhale mungabitse palibe chinsinsi pa dziko lapansi

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
katayeni chitutu
Guest
katayeni chitutu

mainawo tikuwafuna

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
MBUMBA
Guest
MBUMBA

LIABUNYA PROPHASISED THESE…….DPP WILL END BECAUSE OF SATANIC ACTIVITES……ZAYAMBA KUONEKA

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

